Booker T On Why Sting vs. The Undertaker Didn’t Happen In WWE, Sting Doing Cinematic Matches In AEW

In a recent edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed why a Sting vs. The Undertaker match didn’t happen in WWE, Sting potentially doing cinematic matches in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on why a Sting vs. The Undertaker match didn’t happen in WWE: “It’s not something I really wanted. Just because that’s a story we’ve got to create now. That’s a story we’ve gotta go outside the realms of believability to make something like this interesting. Sting being such a character, the Undertaker being such a character. I think in the ring, all of that was taken out of the equation. The story they were gonna be able to tell inside the square circle – two guys going one on one.

“Now, of course, Sting coming into the WWE when he did, was he well past the time for a match like that to happen? Yes. There’s no way they would’ve been out there and had that match that they could’ve had 10 or 20 years ago. When I first came in, that’s when that match was supposed to happen if it was gonna happen. It was not in the cards for that match to actually happen – Sting vs. the Undertaker. It was all due to Sting being reluctant to come over to WWE at that time. Not trusting the company, but trusting his instinct and saying, ‘Man, I don’t think I want to go there and be a part of that.’ Hey, I get it. I understand that. But the reason why that match never went off – I don’t think it was for any other reason than Sting being the reason it didn’t happen.”

On Sting potentially wrestling cinematic matches in AEW: “I like it for Sting just like I liked it for the Undertaker. The reason why I think it worked with the Undertaker is because he was working with a younger guy like AJ Styles. A guy that is trying to get the rub. As far as the finish goes, who’s gonna win in a movie? The hero or the villain? So, that’s the way I’m thinking. For Sting to be doing this with younger guys, Sting can still be the hero and still win at the end of the day like Arnold Schwarzenegger in a movie, just like Bruce Willis in Death Wish. You can see the old guy still be able to kick ass. I like it if it’s done properly, and to be able to do that with younger talent, I think would be better than trying to do it with two talents almost equal as far as Sting and the Undertaker.”

On a potential opponent for Sting in a cinematic match: “If it was me, it would be Sting and Brian Cage. It would be like The Terminator. Sting would have to stop him.”

