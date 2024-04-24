Booker T On Swerve Strickland’s AEW Title Win, Says Goldberg Wouldn’t Fit There

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his belief that Wardlow is out of place in AEW, Goldberg saying he won’t go to AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Swerve Strickland becoming AEW World Heavyweight Champion:“It’s awesome. Swerve is a hell of a worker. He deserves it. The guy has been grinding for a long time and now just to have that — you can put that to rest, to where you don’t need to think about it anymore. ‘Are they going to look at me as a representative of this company? Am I world championship material? Is it gonna happen? When’s it gonna happen?’ Like with me, everybody asked the question, ‘When is a black guy gonna win the WWE Championship?’ Now, he doesn’t have to think about that at all. He’s crossed that threshold, we’s the world heavyweight champion now, and he’s proved he’s just as good as anybody in the world. And I believe that too. , ’m not just saying that. Swerve is a damn good worker. I’m proud of Swerve Strickland. I saw him in an airport, I don’t know, about two or three months ago. And we chopped it up for a minute, we talked about him being over in AEW, him talking about how happy he was in that position over there as well. And now to see him get his flowers, I’m just as happy for him myself.”

On whether Goldberg would even be a fit in AEW: “Goldberg would not fit in AEW, that’s just me. I mean, there’s nothing for him to do there but just beat up guys. You just beat up the whole roster. I mean, he’s not getting pinned by anyone. That’s not gonna happen.”

On AEW’s booking of Wardlow: “Wardlow is out of place over there. You see everybody else on the roster and then you see Wardlow, you go, ‘Wait a bit, where’d this guy come from and why’s he not the champion?’ I’m not hating anybody or anything like that, but I’m just saying. When you put Wardlow in the picture, and you’ve got a lot of these other guys, you go, ‘Man, this guy, why isn’t he the top dog here? Wait a minute, he got beat by who?”

On the AEW fanbase: “That audience, man, that audience is fickle. They can love you and hate you and boom, like that. I mean, do you remember that not even a year ago, everybody in unison was singing that ‘Judas’ song? It was the biggest thing — you know, I don’t know if Chris has changed his persona? I don’t know, maybe that’s it. When he was doing the song, everybody was, he was a babyface, right? And everybody was — he was doing the angle with, who it was? MJF… So it had a vibe to it. Everybody was singing, and everybody seemed like they were into Chris Jericho. And you told me just a couple of nights ago they were telling him to retire. Wow.”

