Booker T Affirms His Take On CM Punk’s Instagram Comments

As previously reported, Booker T categorized CM Punk’s recent social media antics as “childish.” In a follow-up statement, Booker detailed his rationale and reaffirmed his position on Punk’s choices. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T indicated that his reaction would have been consistent if the behavior had come from anyone else, not just Punk (via Wrestling Inc). You can find a few highlights from Booker and watch the complete episode below.

On how he would have reacted if this had been done by anyone other than CM Punk: “If anybody would have put out the statement that CM Punk put out and deleted it, I would have been talking about this. I would have been saying the same thing.”

On why he drew attention to this situation specifically: “When I see something like that happen when the guys are in their 20s, I don’t say nothing. I don’t say one word because I expect it. But when a guy is in their 40s, 50s, even maybe late 30s, and they, you know, having a kerfuffle on social media, it’s a problem. Because that’s just not the way men handle business.”