Booker T Talks Adam Copeland’s Role In AEW, His Decision To Leave WWE

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Adam Copeland (Edge) leaving WWE for AEW, his promotional debut at WrestleDream and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Adam Copeland leaving WWE for AEW: “Didn’t I tell you — did I predict this, or what? Did I say this? Come on, man. Didn’t I say it? I wish we could rewind it and we could just let that show run for the rest of the day. [laughs] Yeah, because it’d be like deja vu. . That’s what it would be like. I mean, it’s very, very simple if you look at it from my perspective. Not fitting to come on here and talk about anything outside of the parameters of how this came about or anything like that. But my thing is this; I know this business. I know the players in this business, I know the guys. I know all the — in this business, uou got to have a program to know all the players. I got the program. I got it. I got the program, I know all the players. You know what I mean? There’s a lot of action out there, man. It’s a lot of action. And when there’s some action going on, action means… in a certain sense, you know, ‘Hey, I might keep this thing rolling a little while longer, and make it a lot easier on myself at the same time.’

“Like I said, I don’t want to get too deep in the weeds because people always look at me and say, ‘Oh, he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.’ But I said this could easily happen very, very easily. Because I understand, Edge has got a wife. He’s got a family. He’s got a mortgage. You know, he liked living well. He liked living well. This is like icing on the cake. This is just padding his stats. This takes nothing away from his legacy. It’s money to be made. One thing about this life and business; you still see Floyd Mayweather going out there fighting you. Do you think he does it for the money? Does he do it for ‘the money.’ If you understand what I’m saying. I’m serious. Because it’s a high on the action. You get a high on the action. You’re all players, baby. You know, I’ve been watching too much Miami Vice lately”

On understanding Copeland’s decision when he went to TNA Wrestling: “Look here, I’m not saying anything negative or — I mean, I agree with you 100%. That’s why I say, I wasn’t shocked. I wasn’t surprised one bit. To be able to just take a break and still do it and get paid to do it, it’s kind of cool, too. Because I kind of had a little bit of that in TNA, even though TNA wasn’t giving out the big checks like Tony Khan’s giving out to come to hang out and party and you know, have some fun for a little while.

“But no, I know exactly what he’s talking about as far as working with the young guys as well. For me it’s the same thing with Samoa Joe, AJ, Roode, [Xavier Woods]. You know, certain guys, had a chance to perform with Samoa Joe. You know, so I get that too, I wanted that. When I left WWE, I felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulder too, because I was — you on the road. You grind and you grind and you’re grind, you’re grinding all the time. So for me, when I was working in TNA it was like going every other Tuesday or Wednesday or something like that. I can’t remember what it was, and work for a couple of days and came home and I’m off for a couple of weeks and went back/ So I was like, ‘Man, this is like a cakewalk. I can do this for another five years.’ That’s what I was thinking. So Edge is in that same position where he feels like, ‘Man, this is comfortable. I’ll get a chance to work with some young guys. I’ll get a chance to produce some young talent as well as be very, very instrumental in the next phase of these young guys’ careers. Hopefully, the ones that I can help, the ones that want help,’ you know? So I get it. I understand it so, 100%.”

On Copeland’s role in AEW: “And what I said about the CM Punk thing, and I’ve said it about myself as well. The promoter told me a long time ago. You might remember it very, very well. ‘One monkey doesn’t stop no show.’ And that’s what this is all about. Out with one, we’re bringing another one in. It’s not one guy that’s ever held this business up from keeping the train still rolling. They take that loose link out, boom. They get rid of it, they replace it. ‘Let’s roll, boys. Let’s get to the next station.’ That’s what this business has truly been about since day one. And this thing with Edge, like you say, what a shot in the arm. What a shot in the arm it is. And the fans, they got the best of both worlds now. They got Edge. They got Christian, they got Chris Jericho, they got Kenny Omega.”

