Booker T Talks Queen Sharmell’s Reaction To His WWE NXT Commentary

Booker T’s commentary during NXT matches, particularly those featuring Stephanie Vaquer or Jaida Parker, has drawn comparisons to Jerry Lawler’s exaggerated reactions during the Attitude Era’s Divas matches, prompting questions about his delivery.

He was asked by MuscleManMalcolm (per Fightful) how his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Queen Sharmell reacts to his commentary.

“Sharmell, she’s been in the entertainment business since she was a little girl, beauty pageants and whatnot. She understands the business, and when she see me out there, she knows that I’m working more than anything, and it’s not about me when I’m out there. If I could put some light on Stephanie Vaquer, if I could put some light on Jaida Parker, [or] Trick Williams, I’m gonna do my job.”