Booker T Tells Story About Brock Lesnar Keeping Bar Open By Talking To Staff

In an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared a story about Brock Lesnar managing to convince staff at a bar to keep it open while they were out late at night. This was after the RAW in Stamford, which was at WWE headquarters after weather forced that week’s regular episode to be cancelled.

He said: “That was crazy, man. [Me and] JBL and Brock Lesnar [and Roman Reigns], we all got stuck there. I remember we was at a bar that night and it was coming up on two o’clock in the morning. We was just sitting there, you know, telling stories, talking and whatnot. And the lady at the bar, man, you know, she was like ready to go. She was like, ‘We’re shutting it down. Last call.’ We were like, ‘Think you can stay open another hour?’ ‘No, we’re shutting it down right now. Okay guys, you want to get another drink, you’d better get it right now.’ And we were like, ‘Why? She’s gonna make some money and we’re gonna tip her good. Alright guys, let’s get ready to wrap it up.’

And then Brock Lesnar walked down and we told Brock, ‘Man she’s wrapping us up, we gotta get out of here.’ And Brock said ‘Hold on, let me go talk to her.’ Brock goes to talk to her and literally 2 minutes later, the bar is open for another hour, no problem. Bro, I was like, ‘what did he say, what did he do?’ I don’t know what it was, but that big viking went over, man. He told her something and the bar was open. We stayed there and we drank till we closed it down and everything was fine. Another good story. Seriously, man. I don’t know what he told her, but definitely drinks were on the house.”

