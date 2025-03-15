wrestling / News
WWE News: Booker T & The Undertaker Argue in WWE LFG Preview Clip, The Best of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Full WrestleFest ’92 Home Video
– WWE and A&E released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s WWE LFG, featuring The Undertaker and Booker T arguing during a match between WWE PC athletes Jasper Troy and Chris Island. The new episode debuts tomorrow (March 16) on A&E:
– WWE showcased the best of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania:
– WWE Vault released the full WrestleFest ’92 video:
Get ready for more classic WWE action with WrestleFest ’92! Join “Mean” Gene Okerlund & Bobby “The Brain” Heenan for battles including Bret “Hit Man” Hart vs. The Barbarian, WWE Champion “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. IRS, & British Bulldog vs. Rick “The Model” Martel. Plus, LOD team with The Natural Disasters to take on The Nasty Boys & Money Inc.!
