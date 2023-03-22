– During the Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T broke down the work of NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on Bronn Breaker: “Bron Breakker is definitely a guy that is in his own lane as far as, he’s going to go out there and do what he do best. Carmelo Hayes, that boy has so much talent and he does it effortlessly … I’m not going to be pulling for either or, I just want both of those guys to be able to go out there and put on a hell of a show.”

On how he thinks Booker T would do on the main roster: “That’s a tough one. He’s got to be 100% ready … The crowd has kind of turned Bron a little bit and Bron said on NXT, you know, ‘You can’t worry about the fans.’ … The one thing you’ve got to worry about is the fans … You need the fans in order to make it that ultimate, ultimate level.”