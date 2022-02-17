Booker T Thinks Charlotte Flair Should Beat Ronda Rousey at Elimination Chamber

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about why he thinks Charlotte Flair should beat Ronda Rousey at Elimination Chamber on Saturday. Flair will team with Sonya Deville against Rousey and Naomi. Flair and Rousey will then face each other at Wrestlemania for the Smackdown Women’s title. Here are highlights:

On Charlotte needing a win over Ronda: “Well, I mean, Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda’s always had the upper hand if I am not mistaken, over Charlotte Flair. So it is time for Charlotte to get a little piece of the action, a little champagne wishes and caviar dreams, man. I think Charlotte, it’s time for her to come up. There again, with Sonya Deville playing the role of when she’s got the jacket on, she’s one person, when she’s got the jacket off, she’s somebody else. It might work out.”

On Brock Lesnar’s recent interview and how wrestlers shouldn’t overexpose themselves: “It’s a side that you shouldn’t have seen before because he’s been playing his role. He made people think that he was that guy every time he walked out of the curtain. That’s the concept of what I have talked about before. Being a Phenom on Monday night and being a chef on Twitch on Thursday. And still trying to come out and have that feeling that you can give people, it’s not the same. When I saw Hogan Knows Best, and Hogan went to take a crap, I said, ‘I don’t want to see this guy ever again.’ He messed up the allure of Hulk Hogan, he messed up the view of the way people wanted to see Hulk Hogan. They didn’t want to see him as a regular guy. When he did that, it can mess up everything.”