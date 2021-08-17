wrestling / News

Booker T Thinks Christian Cage Is ‘Doing Some of His Best Work Right Now’ in AEW

August 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Christian Cage Win

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T shared his thoughts on Christian Cage winning the Impact World title last week against Kenny Omega on AEW Rampage. Booker praised Christian as a worker and how he was able to call all their matches in the ring, basically giving him a night off. He added that Christian is “doing some of his best work right now” in AEW. You can view that clip below.

