Booker T Thinks Claudio Castagnoli Would Have Loved To Stay In WWE

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T said that he believes Claudio Castagnoli would have loved to stay in WWE, and would have thrived under the new regime. Castagnoli is now part of AEW and is the ROH World Champion.

Booker said: “I’m sure Claudio would have loved to have stayed in the WWE. Circumstances didn’t work out. If Triple H would have been in power, would things have been different? Perhaps. You know what I mean? We can only speculate on that right there, but I do know Claudio is a player. I do know Cesaro would have been a guy that, as far as I’m concerned, if I’m booking, if I’m promoting, he’s high on my list as far as guys that’s, you know, around the world championship.“