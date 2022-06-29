Booker T Thinks Cody Rhodes Is Just as Talented as Seth Rollins, Batista, & John Cena

– Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had high praise for Cody Rhodes, who he noted he always to work with. Booker T also went on to state that he wanted to have his last match in the ring in WWE against Cody and puts The American Nightmare at the same level as Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Batista.

Booker T said on Cody (via WrestlingInc.com), “I wanted to work with Cody Rhodes, I wanted to have my last match in the ring in WWE with Cody.” Booker continued, “… I always thought Cody was at the same level as Seth Rollins, Batista, and all of that other group that came out, John Cena, and all of that. I always thought Cody was just as talented.”

Cody Rhodes is currently out and rehabbing a recent torn pectoral injury. It’s expected to keep him out of the ring for the rest of the year.