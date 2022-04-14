Booker T Thinks Cody Rhodes Should Defeat Roman Reigns

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about how Cody Rhodes should defeat Roman Reigns at some point, and that Reigns can always get the title back. Reigns is rumored to face The Rock at next year’s Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On having Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns before Wrestlemania: “I don’t see why Cody can’t take the title off Roman in the meantime. Roman could easily get it back by the time WrestleMania comes back around, we’ve got plenty of time to be able to switch that back, if that’s the route we are going to go in. If that’s the route they’re thinking, I suggest yes, we go that route of Rock and Roman, because it’s money.”

On putting the title on Rhodes: “For me, this is a case of giving the fans something totally different and unique. We’ve talked about it, there is no way that we cannot give the people exactly the story as written. Just because, a lot of people want to see that story. A lot of people wanted to see me win against Triple H, and just think about how many people are still talking about that story today because it didn’t happen. Cody is in a position for that to happen for him. It seems to be something that we are working towards happening here relatively quickly.”

On Cody getting a huge push in WWE: “From a promoter’s standpoint, having a small little company here in Texas, called Reality Of Wrestling, I would put the rocket on him, put the title on him, and boom, create some magic. Totally the unexpected. The expected, but totally the unexpected because just people do not think WWE is going to go that route.”