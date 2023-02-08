wrestling / News

Booker T Thinks Grayson Waller Has ‘A Little Bit More Flavor’ Than The Miz

February 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Grayson Waller Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appeared very high on WWE NXT Superstar Grayson Waller on this week’s edition of the Hall of Fame podcast. Booker T compared Grayson Waller to former WWE Champion The Miz.

The WWE Hall of Famer said on Waller (via WrestlingInc.com), “This kid, Grayson Waller, he’s a talent. He reminds me so much of someone like the Miz who got so much charisma. He’s flamboyant.” Booker T continued, “This kid actually, he may even have a little bit more flavor than someone like The Miz.”

Waller lost the Steel Cage Match against Bron Breakker at last Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Event.

