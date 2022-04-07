Booker T Thinks Logan Paul Stood Out At Wrestlemania

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T said that he felt Logan Paul had the moment of the night at Wrestlemania Saturday this past weekend. Here are highlights:

On his favorite moment of Wrestlemania Saturday: “I think my moment of the night would be Logan Paul. I think Logan Paul would take the gold medal as far as stepping inside of a professional wrestling ring, and as far as I know, for the first time in front of a live crowd, and do so well. He seemed so comfortable, it seemed like he had been doing this for quite some time. He convinced me, Logan Paul definitely convinced me that this guy has got talent. He’s one of those guys to where, I’ll use that analogy that I talk about all the time, he doesn’t have to actually know how to do it, but he acts like he knows how to do it. And he acts like it very well.”

On Miz and Logan Paul as a team: “For a minute I was thinking, they’re going to run with Logan Paul and The Miz and put the tag titles on these guys. Give them a run to next year, sign Logan Paul to a contract. That’s what I saw. Because the chemistry between those two was awesome, no pun intended. The chemistry between them was unbelievable.”

On Logan Paul’s performance: “That’s what I always say, man, if you can just pass the smell test. If you can go out and make fans react and give you what you’re looking for. I think Logan Paul being a guy that has played a role over the last few weeks with The Miz. You know, backing The Miz’s play, everything The Miz do, even going out there and trashing his own city. Being a little reluctant but still going along with it, playing that role is so important. Me personally, when I was watching it on television, and I am watching The Miz run-down Cleveland, and then I am watching Logan being a little reluctant to what we are saying here. But still backing his play. It was awesome to see him understand that side of what we’re trying to do here. So, 100 percent kudos to Logan Paul.”