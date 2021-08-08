Booker T Thinks Ric Flair Is Going Try to Return to the Ring

– As previously reported, WWE recently confirmed the release of Hall of Famer Ric Flair last week. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on the matter on his latest Hall of Fame podcast. Booker T expressed his belief that Ric Flair at 72 is going to try to get back into the ring again. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“My thing is this, and I’m going to let you take this into the break, Ric Flair is not the managerial type of guy. It’s just not his role. As well as, Ric Flair is not one of your guys that wants to be in the office, coming to work every day, wearing a suit and going into the office. That’s not Ric Flair. Ric Flair’s a party guy. That’s just his nature. You saw him on Triller, he’s all about having some fun. Now my thing is this, I talk to Ric Flair on a regular — usually on a regular occasion, I don’t know how often I’m going to see him now, but Ric Flair told me, he said, ‘Book, I’m never going to retire.’ He said, ‘If I could be in that ring right now, that’s where I’d be.’ So I think Ric Flair may be looking at one last run.”

WWE had reportedly released the former 16-time world champion at his request. Flair later released a statement following his departure, stating that he was not “upset with WWE at all.” He stated on the matter, “We have a different vision for my future. I wish them nothing but continued success! Thank you for everything! Nothing but respect!”

Additionally, it was reported that Flair had a “tremendous ambassador” contract with WWE before his exit that was said to have been incredibly lucrative. Under his latest WWE contract, he was reportedly earning more money than when he was WCW World Heavyweight champion.