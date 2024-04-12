Booker T thinks There’s A High Probability Roxanne Perez Is WWE Main-Roster Bound

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez’s Raw debut this week against Chelsea Green and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Rock handing something to Cody Rhodes on Monday’s Raw: “I don’t know what it could have been, really. And for me, I knew it was gonna pay off sooner or later. So I’m gonna stick around. I’m gonna stick around and wait on the payoff. And then I go home. And that’s pretty cool. So guys, don’t try to — the thing is, you don’t want to try to get to the front of the story.”

On Roxanne Perez’s Raw debut: “I didn’t [see it]. I talked to her at NXT of course, and she did some great work at NXT this week. After Raw I didn’t, but I was definitely proud of her. Because she’s stepping up, man, she’s definitely coming into our own. She seems like she’s so mature for just being 22 years old. In this game, understanding the Shakespeare — we were just talking about the Shakespeare of , and transitioning from babyface to heel. And doing it like flawless, it’s just been flawless, the transition. And she’s grown leaps and bounds and just boom, like that. So I’m just, I’m really so proud of Roxanne Perez right now more than anything. She has represented Reality of Wrestling to the utmost.“

On whether Perez will get called up to the main roster soon: “You know, there was a high probability that we may be losing Roxanne Perez [in NXT], and she may be going through the main roster because she’s grown, man. She’s grown so much in this last couple of years. Her career has like, skyrocketed. She’s done so much in NXT, and now she’s a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. The only thing she can do now is stick around for a little while and win that North American Women’s Championship, just to have that one under a belt. But no, it’s time to leave the nest. It’s like when the Usos was here, they finally got to the point where like, ‘Man, y’all gotta get the hell out. Gotta get out of here.’ So it may be like that for Roxanne Perez. Right now.”