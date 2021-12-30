Booker T Thinks the Fans Are Trying to Motivate AEW to Move Cody Rhodes Into a Different Role

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the type of heat AEW star Cody Rhodes is getting from fans. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on the heat Cody Rhodes is getting: “For John Cena, everybody sang, ‘Cena sucks,’ and then you had the ones that liked him going, ‘let’s go, Cena,’ then, ‘Cena sucks.’ That worked for me. The Roman Reigns thing. People didn’t like Roman, they really didn’t want to get behind him. For what reasons? I don’t know because Roman at that point and still now is one of the best workers on the roster. Bottom line, no doubt one of the best wrestlers of this era. So them not liking him, I think that’s the wrong term, ‘not liking him’. I think perhaps fans wanted to see him in a different role. And them trying to motivate the company to move that person into that role. I think the fans these days, man they can hijack a whole show. They can make you want to do it the way they want it to be done.”

Booker T on the position Cody is in: “I think a guy like Cody is in a prime position to actually be able to go out there and do what I talk about all the time. And that’s the art of going out there and doing nothing and making the people go crazy. If he can do that for the next five years, man he can make a boatload of money and be very, very happy at the end of the day.”