Booker T Thinks Tony Khan Should Limit Independent Bookings For AEW Wrestlers

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T pointed out a ‘red flag’ he sees with AEW and said he thinks Tony Khan should limit the independent bookings for his talent. Here are highlights:

On injuries in wrestling: “It’s not a matter of ‘if’ it’s going to happen, it’s a matter of ‘when’ it’s going to happen. That’s always been the term in wrestling. Just part of what we do, part of the fabric.”

On letting wrestlers work independent dates: “You only doing TV two days a week, and from what I’ve been hearing, a lot of these guys have been getting lucrative contracts. It should be a huge red flag for Tony Khan and the way he thinks about letting these guys just freelance. If I had a program, and somebody went out and got hurt out on these independent shows and they were under contract to me, that would be a huge problem.”