Booker T Thinks Will Ospreay Can Be A Star, Wants To Teach Him

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Fightful), Booker T praised Will Ospreay’s ability and said he can be a star, but added he wants to teach him. However, he suggested that Ospreay was not open to working with Booker.

When asked about Ospreay having the most ‘five-star’ matches, he said: “I could see that. I could see that from the person that’s rating it. That’s no knock to Will Ospreay. Lot of times, people rate something higher because they like that…. I watch boxing all the time, and so many times, I’ve seen the winner lose so many times. So I’m like, it’s not that the the guy that won was better. It’s because the guy they wanted to win, they liked him more. That’s all it is. So I get that when I see Will Ospreay and someone who’s rating the matches likes that kind of stuff. A lot of flips, a lot of back and forth, a lot of ‘This is awesome’ chants. I get that, 100%. But for me, the worker, I know what it takes to go out there and get over and make some big money. I’ll tell you right now, if Will Ospreay came to the United States, I’d love to work with that kid because, I think he could, I don’t know, he’s probably making big money right now, but I just think, over here in the states, I think he could really be a big star. I would love to work with that kid and really show him the detail [and] the art of Shakespeare. What’s crazy is, I’ve had this conversation with Will Ospreay, and I’m not saying anything that this kid, perhaps his mind would not be open to wanting to try.“