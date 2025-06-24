Booker T Thinks WWE Evolution Should Expand to Two Nights

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on the return of WWE Evolution next month. According to the former World Heavyweight Champion, WWE as enough women’s wrestlers on the roster to expand Evolution to two nights. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on why Evolution should expand to two nights: “You got so many women on the roster. We talk about it right now, as far as the women’s division being pretty much the hottest division that we’ve ever seen, really. We’ve got so many talented women that need to be showcased.”

On WWE having enough talent for Evolution to be a two-night event: “I just feel like [there] should be more light shined on women wrestling. The women really are, man, the heartbeat of professional wrestling right now. They really, truly are, and I just say give them their props.”

The all-women premium live event makes its long-awaited return on Sunday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. The winner of tonight’s Fatal 4-Way on NXT will go on to face Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship at the event.