– During last week’s edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed his belief that Omos should’ve beaten Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month to really establish Omos as an “ultimate giant.” He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“To have someone like Brock Lesnar to help him [Omos] grow, I thought that could’ve been a good thing but obviously they’ve got other plans, with Brock, you know, doing the thing with Cody Rhodes. Maybe Brock and Cody look like they’re gonna mix it up. Cody may have to go through Brock to go to the next level — I get it. But I did think that was a moment that we could’ve really made Omos the ‘ultimate giant.’ Yeah, I think we missed the moment.”