Booker T Says Tiffany Stratton Hasn’t Scratched The Surface Of What She Can Do

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the future of WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tiffany Stratton: “I still think Tiffany Stratton is still trying to find herself. She’s been in the game now what, two three years? Three years. I think she’s still trying to find herself. I mean with that character, that daddy’s little girl character that she was playing before, with the the blonde girl, the pretty girl that’s got all the money. And she speaks a certain way, almost like a Paris Hilton-like type deal. Yeah, course she’s gonna have to try to figure out who she really is. For me, it took years to come up with certain catchphrases, certain phrases that I would use. And I would use those phrases all the time, you know. So it’s just a matter of Tiffany finding herself. Is she great on the mic right now? No she isn’t, but I’m not expecting her to be great on the mic right now. I mean, as far as her being as good as she’s going to get, she’s still so freaking young in this business. I’m going to give her a little leeway as far as getting better on the mic. Yeah, of course she got to get better.”

On her future: “As good as Tiffany Stratton is inside the squared circle, she still has so much more growth inside the ring. From being — from a general perspective, it’s so much knowledge that could go in one’s head over a career. And she hadn’t even scratched the surface.”

