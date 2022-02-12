Booker T Understands Jeff Hardy Turning Down WWE Hall of Fame Offer

It was reported last month, and confirmed by his brother Matt, that Jeff Hardy was offered a return to the WWE and a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, which he turned down. In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about understanding that Hardy’s decision not to go into the Hall of Fame right now. Here are highlights:

On Jeff Hardy turning down the WWE Hall of Fame: “You know what, I get it, I totally understand. Those guys worked in that company together for years, and they started there together. They’re originals as far as WWF goes, those guys are originals. I think the Hardys, I really think they want to finish it the way they started it, together. There’s nothing wrong with that. I give them all the props in the world for wanting to do it like that. I wish me and my brother could have finished it like that. Honestly, the way I started it. And I wanted to finish it the way I started it, and that was with my brother. That didn’t get a chance to come to fruition. But these guys still have time to make something like that happen.”

On thinking the Hardys will still go into the Hall one day: “There’s more than enough time for WWE to come around and say, ‘man, we need both of these guys in the Hall Of Fame at the same time. Because they are our original Hardy Boyz tag team and they’ve done so much for this company.’ So yeah, man, I can see that.”

On the criteria for wrestlers going into the Hall: “There’s a lot of big names out there I think that we haven’t just sat out there and thought about, ‘should these guys be in the Hall Of Fame?’ You need to look at their body of work. That’s why going into the Hall Of Fame is something that your body of work should say whether you get in or not. There’s guys out there that have done so much for this business, perhaps that aren’t even WWE guys. Should The Great Muta be in the Hall Of Fame? That’s what I am saying. There’s a lot of people out there that we are not thinking about that are Hall Of Fame worthy, that never worked in WWE. At least not for a significant amount of time or anything like that.”