Booker T On Whether He’s Up For Filling In For Pat McAfee On Smackdown

Pat McAfee is currently taking a hiatus from WWE Smackdown for ESPN College GameDay, and Booker T shared his thoughts on whether he’d be willing to step in for him. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On potentially returning to commentary during McAfee’s hiatus: “You know, what I say with my job is I’m always available when I’m available. I never go looking for anything like that. Right now, I got so many projects with WWE, as well as outside of the WWE.”

On the difficulty of the commentary job in WWE: “People don’t realize, being at that table is 52 weeks out of the year. You’re in a different city, it’s like being one of the boys, it’s like being on the road. I’m happy, I’m like so content with where I am in my life right now. I cannot be missing my golf outings on a weekly. So, that’s a hard job.”