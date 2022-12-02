Booker T Discusses Viability Of Rhodes vs. Reigns Match

With Cody Rhodes still in recovery, there has been no shortage of theorizing who he’ll be pitted against when he does re-enter the ring. Booker T shared his thoughts on one of the favorite matchups — Rhodes facing off against Roman Reigns — recently on The Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc). While it’s an exciting prospect and a confrontation that has had the groundwork laid for some time now, Bokker was cautious about the idea being realized right out of the gate for Rhodes. You can read a highlight and watch the full podcast episode below.

On if Rhodes should fight Reigns in his return debut: “I don’t know if I’d come back with it that quick. I know that’s the match that everybody wants to see. I know that’s the match that we’ve been building up to. But, I don’t know if I would want to put Cody in that situation fresh off an injury.”