Booker T Victorious In Return To Ring At Reality Of Wrestling Show

January 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Booker T returned to the ring at Reality of Wrestling this weekend to get his first win in six years. Fightful reports that the WWE Hall of Famer defeated Zilla Fatu at his promotion’s Battle To The Bell show on Saturday night after AJ Francis interfered.

Booker last competed at the 2023 Royal Rumble. His last victory came at ROW The Last Stand in January of 2019.

