On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Vince McMahon. He praised his former boss for being a worker and thinks the WWE Chairman should be given the award of the greatest promoter of all time. You can check out some highlights below:

On McMahon’s mind for wrestling: “He was a worker, man. He really was a worker. I mean, people can say what they want to say about Vince McMahon. I mean, he wasn’t the greatest technical wrestler or anything like that. But as far as mind for this business goes, bro knew it, man. I mean, I say that because I remember coming from the ring one night and I had screwed up something. And I was like, ‘Man, why did I do that’ What the hell?’ And Vince comes up to me in the gorilla and he goes, ‘If you would have done this instead of did it that it would have worked, Book.’ And I go, ‘How did I not know that?’ You know, thinking about it there, I’m like, ‘How did I not know that?’ I felt kind of stupid there as a wrestler.”

Booker T on Vince McMahon being the best promoter ever: “He’s a guy that knows the business like the back of his hand. And that’s why he’s going to go down as the greatest promoter that ever did it. You know, give him the award. Give him the award. I know these days everybody gets off into these awards and Rookie of the Year, Booker of the Year. Everybody wants something. Give him the award.”

