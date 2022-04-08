Booker T On Criticism Of Vince McMahon Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 38, Kevin Owens Deserving An Oscar

During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed a variety of topics, including Kevin Owens’ performance against Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 and the criticism of Vince McMahon wrestling on the show. Here’s what Booker had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Booker T on Kevin Owens’ performance against Steve Austin: “Yes, I did, 100 percent. You remember the last time I got in the ring and worked a singles match? I said I was going to be out there for about 10 minutes. How long was I out there? Once you get in there and you get on autopilot, your body just seems to trigger. 15 minutes doesn’t feel like a whole lot of time for someone like myself, someone like Steve Austin. You can walk and talk for 15 minutes. Just watching how those guys went out there and played that thing out, it was perfect. Kevin Owens, man he deserves an Oscar, he really does, for the work that he put it on that night, I am serious. Kevin Owens, I have said it for a long time now, this guy is one of the best guys on the roster. He is what professional wrestling is.”

On his reaction to Vince McMahon taking a stunner: “I’m going to tell you, man. I laughed so hard bro. You know what? The only person that can get away with doing it like that is Vince. The only person that could get away with doing it like that. I can’t even be mad at it, I can’t be mad at it at all.”

On the criticism of McMahon wrestling on the show: “You know for people that were making comments thinking about the match, they shouldn’t be tuning in to WrestleMania. Why were they even watching the show? Why are those people commenting if it’s something that they despise so much? There again, that was a moment. That was a moment that the boss of the company came out and created, there again, that’s going to live in history, and people are going to be talking about that forever. People are going to be talking about that Stunner for quite some time.”