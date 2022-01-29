Booker T Wants Alexa Bliss to Win the Women’s Rumble Match

– On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T expressed his desire to see Alexa Bliss win the women’s Royal Rumble match at tonight’s event. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Booker T on wanting to see Bliss win: “Out of those odds I like Alexa Bliss the most. I could see Alexa coming back, I was just reading something that The Goddess trademark was applied for. So, hopefully, the return of Alexa Bliss because we need her. I like Alexa Bliss and her character, what she’s doing right now. Like I say I know merchandise might be good and whatnot. But as far as strengthening the women’s locker room, we need Alexa Bliss on the roster, going out and doing what she does. So, yeah I would love to see Alexa come back, and I would love to see Alexa win it. As well as going to WrestleMania for a title match.

On the match-winner headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 similar to WrestleMania 37: “I mean I don’t think it’s a bad idea. I don’t think it’s a bad idea at all. Structure for me is everything and trying to maximize those two days is a juggling act in itself. So, yeah, I am looking forward to seeing how this thing will play out.”