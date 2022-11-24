Booker T Wants To Get WWE NXT Up To A Million Viewers

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about his goals to stay on commentary for WWE NXT and get the show to a million viewers.

He said: “Wade Barrett, he can kiss that job goodbye. It’s over! Before it’s over with, “NXT” on Tuesday night want a million viewers a week and I need you people to help me get that done. I’m going to be bringing that commentary to ya, I’m gonna be spitting the lyrics I’m gonna be stalking like chicken hawking coming up this week.”

Meanwhile, he spoke about why entertainment is important in wrestling. He added: “The entertainment portion, that part right there has always got to be there for me. If I ain’t laughing, if I’m not having fun, I’m not going to be watching.“