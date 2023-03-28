Booker T Wants to See LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39

– LA Knight and Bobby Lashley are currently without spots at this weekend’s WrestleMania 39. However, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to see them face each other at the big event, and he spoke about the subject on this week’s Hall of Fame podcast. Below are some highlights WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on a possible LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley matchup: “To work with someone like LA Knight, I think it’d be really cool for Bobby Lashley, especially because it could turn into an angle. This just might be the beginning. It could turn into something and these guys can actually get a chance to go out there and work with each other, house shows, whatnot.”

On how the match could work for both men: “If you do it right, both of these guys can come out of this thing on top.”

While WrestleMania 39 is less than a week away, WWE hasn’t announced matchups for either Superstar. However, Lashley did claim last week that he’s going to be taking over SoFi Stadium and will beat someone up at the show.

