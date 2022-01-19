Booker T Weighs In On Cody Rhodes’ Reported Free Agency, Doesn’t Think He’ll Be in Royal Rumble

Booker T recently weighed in on reports that Cody Rhodes is currently a free agent right now and the fan speculation that Rhodes might be in the Royal Rumble. There has been some speculation about Rhodes appearing at the WWE PPV, something that was recently shut down on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

You can see highlights of Booker’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Rhodes’ free agency: “I just thought it was another news site printing something that perhaps wasn’t true. Or was true in a certain aspect but, like you just said it might be a technicality or something like that. But the first thing I’m thinking, ‘Cody is not going to leave AEW, not right now.’

“I think I heard Cody talking about his injuries not too long ago, and of course, he doesn’t have a lot of years left in the business. But I would suspect Cody would have at least, three to five left if he wanted. Even if it was just him pushing himself to actually do it, I think he could pull that off.”

On fans speculating about Rhodes appearing in the Royal Rumble as Stardust: “Let me tell you something, that’s wishful thinking, that’s not going to happen. That’s not going to happen in a million years. Let’s not get people hyped up. I just don’t see it happening, I don’t see any AEW activity in the Royal Rumble or anything like that.

“There again, I could be wrong. But I just don’t think something like that is going to happen at this time. AEW is out definitely on their own wing right now doing their own thing. I just think something like that would muddy the waters like crazy. The fans would lose their minds more than anything.”

On the Stardust gimmick: “I don’t know if you know what Cody really thinks about Stardust. But he wanted to get that gimmick off of him in the worst way. He went as far as leaving the company to actually get it done. So I don’t think you would want to backtrack and try to recreate that thing, because you can back yourself in a corner.”