Booker T Weighs In on Edge Challenging Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, John Cena vs. Reigns Rumors

Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Edge’s match with Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, as well as the rumors of a Reigns vs. John Cena match at SummerSlam. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed Reigns’ match and potential match on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame Podcast, and you can check out highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Edge’s match with Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank: “Edge is trying to finish this thing more than anything. I can feel where he’s coming from, was it one of those eyebrow raisers? I think so. I think the people was like ‘aww yeah, we’ve got something here.’ One thing about the old school man is it ain’t dead yet. That’s why a lot of times we keep having to go back to it in certain ways. That’s why there’s still a lot of chatter about ‘Is John Cena coming back? Is John Cena going to have one last match?’ All the talk about ‘John Cena sucks,’ and people still want to see him. The Rock, right now if The Rock were to come back and have a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, don’t think it’s not going to be sold out with people hanging from the rafters. That’s the thing man, that’s the thing right there, the old school, it ain’t dead. Edge right now getting himself in the best possible shape he can, going out there saying ‘Hey man, let’s run this back.’ I like that, let’s see exactly what Edge still has left in the tank because we all know, we all know this is Edge’s last hurrah.”

On Reigns’ dominance on Smackdown: “Right now, Roman’s been dominant man, he’s been a dominant champion. And I like that, I like everything about the way Roman has been going out and performing, putting himself in a position where it might happen and Roman saying nah and snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Roman is dominant right now and I like everything he’s been doing, he’s giving the people some good storytelling and that’s what I like about the business more than anything. Having someone like Edge, he’s from the old school, he’s a storyteller, we’ll see how this thing plays out. It’s Edge’s last hurrah and there’s no better time than to do it right now when the crowd is just getting back into buildings. If I could be frank, honestly there’s not a whole lot of contenders out there right now.”

On rumors of a John Cena vs. Roman Reigns match at SummerSlam: “That’s what I’m talking about, there’s not a whole lot of contenders out there. Who’s fault is that? Don’t blame me, first of all, I don’t want to see on Twitter ‘There aren’t a bunch of contenders out there,’ don’t blame me! I’m not on the roster. For me from the outside, I look at this like a boxing match or a boxing division, who’s in the division? Who do I got to look at and say ‘Who’s my next guy [for Roman Reigns]?’ Back in the day, Hogan had [Paul] Orndorff, he had the Barbarian, he had [King Kong] Bundy, he had Andre The Giant, Big John Studd. He had a bunch of contenders and a bunch of stars. That’s what I say right there. Where are the contenders?”