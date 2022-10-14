Booker T Discusses His NXT Commentary Debut, Praises Axiom & Nathan Frazer

Booker T made his debut on the NXT commentary team this week, and he talked about it on the latest episode of his podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer joined Vic Joseph at the commentary booth for this week’s show as part of WWE’s shakeup of the broadcast teams, and he weighed in on it in the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. You can see some highlights below:

On his debut on commentary and it being different than the main roster: “Everything’s different in NXT than it is on the main roster — which is a good thing for me. I found myself, I mean in the beginning, probably the first 45 minutes perhaps, waiting on someone to give me a little bit of direction, you know what I mean? And then when that didn’t happen I started feeling a little bit more comfortable, I started feeling a little bit more at ease. And then the ‘Booker T’ started coming out of me. I started getting a little bit more animated. And I think for me, I think that’s when I’m in my comfort zone more so than anything, is when I when I could when I could yell, when I could laugh. When I could really start having some fun.”

On Axiom & Nathan Frazer: Axiom and Nathan Frazier, man that’s the first time ever really getting a chance to see those guys up close and personal. I think about the maked wrestler. This is where I come in, and this is where I get a chance to really talk about what I understand and know about more so than anything. And that’s wrestling how much I loved it, and how much it made me feel. The masked wrestler Mil Mascaras when I was a kid, the way he made me feel when he came out, when he um when I performed. He was different more so than anybody. Then Rey Mysterio came along, you got the Rey Fenixes of the world. These guys are extra ordinary talent, and they put that country on the map. As well as, they put the Luchador on the map. And then you see a kid like Axiom, this kid, he’s next level. He really is. To see him display his talent and perhaps, possibly could be the next great masked superstar, and I’m getting a chance to see him first? That’s awesome.

“As well as the kid named Nathan Frazier. Step for step, toe to toe, these guys were blow for blow inside the middle of that squared circle, something like I had never seen before… I was like so in awe sitting at that seat, watching the young talent of tomorrow and totally just show up and show out. That’s why I’m having the time of my life here in NXT.”

On the possibility of the commentary teams shifting again: “You know, Wade held that spot warm for me. Like I said, I never saw myself being in that position. And Wade may be back in that position in three months. Because we know Pat McAfee’s football season is gonna be over, Pat McAfee is gonna want to resume and take that spot back. I’m sure — I don’t wanna work a three-man booth, I’ll tell you that right now. So it’s gonna be either me or Wade. And in three months, my rate is going up. [laughs] I’m gonna be looking for a pay raise. I’m just kidding.”

