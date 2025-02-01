Booker T Weighs In on Corey Graves’ Tweet Criticizing WWE

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Ethan Page’s future in WWE, Corey Graves’ WWE tweet about his role in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Booker T on Corey Graves’ WWE tweet: “I just think it’s so pivotal these days to — man, like you said. ‘Say it, forget it, write it, regret it.’ Yeah, something like that, yeah. And that’s the thing, man. These days, everybody wants to put their lives on Twitter with their followers and everybody to be a part of their lives. I don’t know, I don’t get that part right there. For me, I’m so glad I’m so disconnected from that stage of life. I don’t know if you wake up in the morning with a tweet to the world saying, ‘Hello, World’..”

On if he and Graves are cool now: “No, we’re not cool at all. No, I didn’t like the tweet… I’m sure perhaps there will come a time when I might say it, I might voice it. Sometimes you know, my thing is, it wasn’t my business. He wasn’t talking to me. So therefore that’s out of my pay grade. You know, I mean, so let the bosses handle that stuff.”

On NXT’s Charlie Dempsey, Josh Briggs, and Ethan Page: “Charlie Dempsey, he’s still got a ways to go. Josh Briggs, he still has a ways to go. These guys are a work in progress, they’re like on-the-job training. Ethan Page is a veteran. He has all the tools to break out and go to the main roster and do something, but you wouldn’t want to get lost in the shuffle on the main roster, also. So, I think him being at NXT is a great thing. He’s almost like a player-coach in a lot of ways. He fits in perfectly at NXT as well.”

