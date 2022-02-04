Booker T Weighs In On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Return, How She’s Similar to Goldberg

Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Ronda Rousey’s WWE return at the Royal Rumble and how he sees a similarity between her and Goldberg in terms of how they’ve changed. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed Rousey’s return on his Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Rousey’s first WWE runs: “I was one of the guys who said Ronda actually went out and studied the game, and did a hell of a job when she actually had a chance to go out and do her thing. I was always on top of that. The exit, I wasn’t that happy with. As far as some of the stuff she said on social media about professional wrestling, I didn’t appreciate or anything like that. But as far as what Ronda did inside of that squared circle, she was always 100% or more. The fans really love Rowdy Ronda Rousey.”

On how he sees Rousey as similar to Goldberg: “Like when Goldberg first came in back in the day, Goldberg wasn’t a guy I think that really loved the business or anything like that, but he was making a lot of money. Goldberg was another guy that said certain things about the business. But now you see Goldberg, he realized and appreciate what this business has given to him. Now you see his son perhaps gravitating to it, and he feels a certain way after being around it, and then being away from it, and then being back to it.”

On Rousey’s WWE return: “When you’ve got a player like Ronda Rousey, you’ve got to use her, okay. It’s not like the regular kid on the block. It’s like if John Cena said, ‘hey guys, you got any room for me to come back for a couple of weeks?’ What do you say? ‘Bro, we ain’t got no space around here,’ you don’t say that, you make room. So for me, having Ronda back was really, really cool.”