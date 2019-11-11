Booker T Weighs In on Sammy Guevara/Eddie Guerrero Comparison

– On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the comparison being made between AEW’s Sammy Guevara and a young Eddie Guerrero. Booker acknowledged that it was a lofty comparison to make, but said that he sees a lot of what a young Guerrero had in what Guevara is currently bringing to the table in AEW.

Highlights from the topic, and the full video clip, are below:

On comparisons between Guevara and Eddie Guerrero: “When you look at Sammy, I mean, he’s a good looking kid. He really is. And he can really perform at such a young age. That’s what I look at most about this young kid, was his debut match going out there in front of the world, and doing such an awesome job. And letting the world see, ‘Hey, man. This kid is pretty good. We got our eyes on him.’ So no, I don’t think it’s too early to be saying something like that about Sammy. And I’m not just putting him over or anything like that, because he stopped through Reality of Wrestling or anything like that. But I watched him when he made his walk [for his debut Dynamite match] and man. It said ‘star’ all over his face, and I was like ‘Man, this kid has got something.'”

On the comparison working when applied to the idea of a younger Guerrero: “Yeah, as well as how good as when he was that young. Because that tells a story, as far as how good one is gonna be when you see him. When they first get in the ring, you know. Just like Luke Hawx’s son PJ. You look at that kid, you go ‘Yeah, he’s got something.’ So, yeah. Sammy and the comparison, I think it’s actually a pretty good comparison.”

