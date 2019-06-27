Booker T Weighs in On Undertaker’s Return, Whether It’s Too Soon to Bring Him Back Again

– In the latest episode of Booker T’s Hall of Fame Radio show, Booker T weighed in on the Undertaker making his return at Raw and teaming with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules. Booker said on the show that while he doesn’t think this will be Undertaker’s last match, if it was it would be his chance to wipe away his ill-regarded match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown as what fans think of regarding the end of his career.

Highlights from the discussion, as well as the full podcast, are below:

On if it’s good for Undertaker to be back so soon after Super ShowDown: “I think that’s the perfect way to bring Undertaker into the fold. Because Roman Reigns been having a whole lot of trouble with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, and what better way to sell this [than to] bring someone in to back [Reigns] up. And who’s bigger? What bigger name we gonna get in the business than the Undertaker? So I say, come back out, go out there, wash that dirt off. And give the people what they wanna see more than anything.”

On Taker having a chance to erase Super ShowDown from people’s minds: “If they see Undertaker’s last match, that’s the one thing. If it is the last match, you don’t want it to be like it was at Super ShowDown. That’s not what you want. You don’t want that for yourself, you don’t want that for your kids, you don’t want that for your legacy. So you say, ‘Hey, man. I gotta go out here and get a redo.’ And I think that’s what this is. Undertaker saying, ‘Hey man, let me go out here and redo this thing all over again, give the people what they wanna see: the Undertaker the way they are used to seeing him and the way they want to see him.”

