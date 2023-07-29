Booker T Praises Wes Lee As An Extraordinary Talent, Recalls WCW 2000 Run

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about a wide range of topics, including former WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, who recently dropped the title to Dominik Mysterio. Here are the highlights. You can check out some highlights below:

On Wes Lee: “Wes Lee — such a performer, man. That dude is an extraordinary talent. I’m gonna tell you, Wes Lee didn’t have my vote when I first came to NXT. He just wasn’t a guy on my radar or anything like that. I just thought he was a one-dimensional guy that was gonna go out there and do flips and pretty much that was it. But Wes Lee, you could tell Wes Lee has been in a fight before. You know, you could tell he’s been in a couple of scraps. And his performance definitely tells me that, so when he goes out and does it the way he’s done it over these last what, three, four or five months? Good God man, he’s delivering some of the most awesome performances. So I give Wes Lee top notch in NXT, seriously.”

On his WCW 2000 run: “I’m still that same guy. But 2000 was a year for me that I was growing. I was a young guy growing into you know, trying to become the best at my craft. And 2000 was that year when I was really beginning to break out and get those opportunities that have catapulted me to this guy that you see before you today, you know? So yeah, I wouldn’t be the guy I am today if it wasn’t for those moments and those memories back in 2000 and earlier.”

