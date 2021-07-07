Booker T On Which of the Latest WWE Releases Stand Out to Him, Elias’ Gimmick

Booker T weighed in on the latest spate of WWE releases and which ones stand out to him in his latest podcast.

Booker T weighed in on the latest spate of WWE releases and which ones stand out to him in his latest podcast. Booker discussed the round of releases that included Tony Nese, Breezango, Killian Dain, the Bollywood Boyz, Marina Shafir and more on his Hall of Fame podcast, and you can check out the audio below plus some highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On who stands out to him among the latest releases: “Tony Nese is a name that stands out. Fandango is another name that stands out. He got a win over Chris Jericho. Let me tell you something man, Fandango was a gimmick that was tailor made to get over. You should be able to take that gimmick and run it to the moon if you really are serious about the gimmick. I do remember when Fandango first got the gimmick and I remember him not being that good of a dancer. Some people may not even think it’s true but I said to him that he should go and be the best dancer you can possibly be to make this thing really really something special. The voice that Fandango spoke, I don’t like that, I thought it could be something different. It was all subtle but it didn’t have anything where it turned on or turned out, he had never really given you anything to really buy in.”

On Elias’ gimmick: “Another guy I think about is also Elias. [I told him] I don’t know how good of a player he is as far as his music goes, but that’s where your money is. Your money is in that, your music and your guitar and how well you can sing as opposed to how well you can wrestle. Wrestling, you got to be able to go out and do that as well, but invest your time in becoming good at this right here, where you can actually sell out a show after the show. Then you become a star, then you become a dual star, where people look at you for more than just one reason.”