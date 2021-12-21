Booker T On Who Did the Best and Worst Spinaroonies

Booker T weighed in on people who have tried to do the Spinaroonie and more in a recent interview. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Metro and you can see some highlights below:

On who did the best and worst Spinaroonies: “The best, I think, that’s done it on television… believe it or not, D-Von Dudley. As round as he is – maybe that’s what helped him! And the worst spinaroonie – it’s a cross, probably, between Vince McMahon and The Big Show.”

On trying to convince Undertaker to do the Spinaroonie in the famous post-show segment: ‘Trying to get The Undertaker to do the spinaroonie an hour after we’d gone off the air was a moment that’s gonna be stuck in my mind forever because we had so much fun. I think I was crying the whole time we were trying to get it done. And the fans, man – more importantly, the fans they stayed there all the way to the end. They could’ve got in their cars and got up out of there.

“The show was over, and all of those fans stayed there just to be a part of that party. And that party still today is so memorable to so many people – especially the ones that were there.”

On how embracing the “fun side” of wrestling helped him connect with Vince McMahon: ‘It helped a ton! A lot of times, I would get the smallest roles and I would always try and make that role the biggest thing it could possibly be – say, for instance, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and I in a grocery store,’ he added. I’ve always been able to go out and take what I got and try to make the best of it. Vince McMahon always was one of the guys that appreciated that – I’d come back through that curtain a lot of times and he’d go, ‘Book, you did it again.’ That would let me know that, no matter what role that you get, you take it and you try to make it the best you possibly can!”