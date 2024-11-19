Booker T Names Who He Would Want His Last Match To Be Against

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about who he would love to have his final match with and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who he would love to have his final match with: “I would love to go out there and school Trick Williams. Just to show him the true technique and the art of the flow, of going out there. And the thing is, he has a lot of flow right now, he has a lot of rhythm. But there are a few things that we’re gonna have to work on. And getting in the ring with Trick would definitely be one of those ‘dream come true’ matches.”

On Vince McMahon possibly starting a new business: “I think whatever he’s got going on takes precedence over anything going on as far as the business. But the thing is, I’m sure Vince is chomping at the bit, and he’s gotta do something. He’s not the type of guy to sit around the house and just grow old, and do it peacefully. That’s not going to happen. He’s not going to go silently in the night, that’s not going to happen. I can definitely see him trying to create something new. What that is I’m not surem but I don’t think it’s going to be a wrestling company or anything like that. I would not see him wanting to go through that again.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.