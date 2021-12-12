Booker T On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release, Why AEW Is the Last Place Jeff Should Be Right Now

Booker T recently weighed in on Jeff Hardy’s WWE release and future on his podcast. As previously reported, WWE released Hardy from his contract after they offered to send him to rehab and he refused. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker discussed the matter and you can check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Hardy’s release: “I wish Jeff the best. The thing is, it’s like I said on Tuesday, right. I said, just in the situation, you know, he’s been on the road a long time, he’s been through a lot, his body has been through a lot. This situation right here is gonna take the company to make a decision, just to slow him down and say ‘hey, let’s do this so we can get back for this’ or ‘if you want to do that, hey we’re going to let you go over there and do that’.”

On the Hardy Boys: “Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, those guys are ‘WWF’ originals. Those guys were literally created through the WWE in that brand, for so many many years. I’m sure a guy like Jeff Hardy, as well as Matt Hardy would’ve had a job there forever doing something.”

On fans wanting Jeff to go to AEW: “Hopefully, he’ll find a soft landing more than anything, you know? And maybe that may not be in the ring. I know people are gonna be calling for him to go to AEW and whatnot. I’m sure there’s already talk out there, but I think that’s the last place he needs to be right now from a monetary perspective.”