Booker T Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Tony Khan Calling Out WWE

Tony Khan’s calling out WWE and taking shots at them has been a big topic of conversation, and Booker T weighed in with his thoughts recently. As has been reported, the AEW President has been more overt with his jabs at WWE as of late between vowing that Rampage would beat Smackdown last Friday (and crowing when it did top the demo in the head-to-head half-hour), commenting on a report about how WWE executives reportedly talk him and more. Booker discussed the situation on his Hall of Fame podcast, and you can see some highlights below:

On Khan talking trash about WWE: “So I’m not saying one company shouldn’t throw digs or anything like that. I’m just talking about the boss. The boss normally let all of the soldiers — I mean, just say the commander in chief. He ain’t gonna be on the battlefield doing the work. All right? He’s gonna be in the war room, strategizing with all the generals, and then you got everybody else out there in the war zone working.”

On why he doesn’t like it: “Calling out WWE on a regular basis, talking about WWE on a regular basis. Me personally? I don’t think it does a whole lot for AEW. Me personally! Now what I think does AEW a hell of a service? Doing shows like they did at [Arthur] Ashe Stadium, okay? They got Target Center coming up. Go out there and produce! And I think, you ain’t gotta talk about it. And it’s a saying, man: ‘You can talk about it, or you can be about it.’ Which one do you wanna be? If you go out and produce, you ain’t gotta say nothing. It’s right here!”

