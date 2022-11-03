Booker T On Why Fans Should Check Out NXT, Is Loving His Time There

Booker T is part of the commentary team for NXT now, and he recently made his pitch for why fans should watch the show. Booker spoke on his Hall of Fame podcast and talked about how much he’s enjoying his time there and hop4es that some of the talent sticks around instead of going up to the main roster in short order. You can check out some highlights below:

On why fans should watch NXT: “Watch the show, man. Become a part of it, because it’s special. And these are the guys we’re getting a chance to see before they make it to the Smackdown roster, before they make it to Raw, you know. And me, personally, I’d like to see some of those guys stick around in NXT for a while just because they really make the brand stand out, and you need certain guys to play certain roles. And I don’t think you wanna crowd that main roster too much as well, you know, where anyone can’t get a piece of the action and get your stories heard.”

On his work on the brand so far: “I’m loving it, man. I’m so loving it. It feels so much like Reality of Wrestling, you know. You have a pep talk after the show. All the young guys are waiting and want, they’ll stay there all night if they could. So I love being at NXT. I honestly, I can honestly say I didn’t think I’d feel the way I do right now about NXT, I just didn’t.”

