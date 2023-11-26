Booker T On Why Will Ospreay Signing With AEW Over WWE Was a Good Move

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Will Ospreay signing with AEW despite having interest from WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ospreay signing with AEW: “Well, I tell you what, I think it’s really, really good for Will Ospreay. I’m sure Tony Khan took care of him. I’m sure he’s probably making more money now than he’s probably made, you know, in his business. And that’s that part right there that is good for him. I just hope that they do make this guy a household name and make him a legendary figure that this business has seen in this new age. I wonder if these guys are going to become legends. And the thing is, the reason I say that is because I watched a minute of AEW last week. All it was was one minute, and it was the minute when I saw Kota Ibushi coming down on the ten-speed bicycle. Binking guys and binking guys and binking guys, and then getting hit with a clothesline and knocked on the back of his head.

“Now, if I was a fan watching wrestling for the first time, and I saw a guy walking down on a ten speed bicycle with a pipe in his hand, binking guys on the head and they were flopping for it, and then he got knocked totally out pretty much with the clothesline backflip right on the back of his. One of the best strong-style wrestlers that Japan has ever produced, that’s what they had him doing. So if Will Ospreay is going to be doing anything like this, I feel sorry for him in a lot of ways. But as far as him getting paid, big ups for Will Ospreay going out there and doing the big signing. But as far as this guy’s career, the legacy that he’s going to leave in this business, the legacy he’s going to leave in AEW, hopefully those guys think about it. Because this guy here, he is truly one of the best wrestlers in the world.”

On AEW paying Ospreay more money than WWE: “I could see Tony Khan paying him perhaps more than what WWE was offering. But I feel like Ospreay would have made leaps and bounds more money than he would have made in AEW just from merchandising and licensing and whatnot. He would have made so much more money in pay-per-views, he would have made so much more money in this — I tell people all the time. When I went to TNA, they paid me a nice check. But I was still making more money in WWE off royalties alone than I was making in TNA. And that’s just the truth. I’m talking about, you know, money every three months, every quarter. You know, that’s what I’m talking about for as long as you live if things go right.

“So I think Will Ospreay — my thing is, if you get money right now in this day and era, this in this business, you’re doing well… Honestly, at the end of the day, that’s truly what it’s really all about. I say that all the time. It’s not about championships really. It’s more about the checks, you know what I mean? For me, the checks are so much more important. For Will Ospreay to be able to set himself up when he walks away from this business, everything’s right? It really doesn’t matter if you know his legacy is left intact as far as him being one of the greatest wrestlers or the greatest wrestler in the world. Bone of that really, really matters when it comes down to taking care of your family. And I’m sure hopefully that was the decision, the reason why he made the decision that he did… You know what, in this business? Some people would rather be called the world’s heavyweight champion as opposed to being called the world’s richest man. And that’s what I’m talking about. Guys that think that way, guys that think that it’s just about bumping and going out and beating yourself up at the end of the day, ending up like Randy the Ram. That could happen to you. That could happen to you. So, anyone would be stupid to not take the money that Tony Khan is offering right now. Anyone. I mean, I’m talking about Edge, Christian, all of them. They’d be stupid not to.”

