Booker T Says Will Ospreay Was Underutilized By AEW

Booker T expressed his opinion on The Hall of Fame this week, saying that AEW didn’t engage Will Ospreay to the extent they should have (per Wrestling Inc). As the incumbent IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, Ospreay has made a number of appearances on AEW TV, such as his team-up with Aussie Open for the AEW World Trios Titles tournament in August. Ospreay also started a feud with Kenny Omega for AEW, but Booker T’s thought is that the promotion should have chosen an alternate vector for Ospreay. You can read a highlight from Booker T and see the complete episode below.

On what pattern he thinks AEW should have taken inspiration from: “It was always big when Ric Flair would come to town, and he would always have a spotlight on him. He would always do an angle with the top guy. He would always leave that top guy in position also to have gotten the rub … and I thought Will Ospreay was in prime position to be able to come here, be put in that same somewhat position to where this is a major player and he’s here to work with the champion.”