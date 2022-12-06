Booker T Comments On What He Expects For William Regal’s WWE Return

With all the groundwork seemingly laid for William Regal’s return to WWE after leaving AEW, Booker T took some time to discuss what he thinks will happen once Regal re-joins the promotion (via Wrestling Inc). Booker shares the opinion with others in the industry that Regal will likely resume his affiliation with the NXT brand and said as much on a recent episode of The Hall Of Fame podcast. You can read a highlight and watch the full podcast episode below.

On where he thinks Regal will land back with WWE: “I do think it’s cool that William Regal is going to be able to go back and continue his work that he was doing in NXT, because I thought William Regal was perfect as General Manager in NXT. I’m just glad he’s gonna get a chance to go back and finish his work.”