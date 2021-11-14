Booker T Recalls Nearly Getting In Fight With William Regal When They First Met, Never Wanting To Go To WWE

In a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Booker T discussed nearly getting into a fight with William Regal the first time they met, his match with Buff Bagwell on Raw in 2001, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on nearly getting into a fight with William Regal the first time they met: “The first time I met Regal, we almost got into a fight. I’ll tell you, I remember it so vividly. It was at the Main Event Gym. Sting and Lex Luger had a gym in Marietta. My brother and I walk in with Sid Vicious, and Regal is walking out the door. I looked at Regal and he looked at me, and we looked like we wanted to kill each other. From that point on, we really didn’t have a great relationship or anything. We weren’t friends, we weren’t pals, buddies, or anything like that. Then all of a sudden, I’m King Booker and we’re working together, and we had one of the greatest runs ever as far as King of the Ring goes. He’s a good friend of mine now. But that’s what it was. It was different back then from the way it is now. We weren’t friends or anything like that back then. We were in competition. We were trying to be the best wrestler on the card.”

On his match with Buff Bagwell on Raw in 2001: “When I came in and they did the thing with Buff Bagwell, or even the feud between WWE and WCW, I had put WCW behind me. Those days were behind me. It was time for me to make something totally new. Working with Marcus Bagwell, God bless him, but he was going through a whole lot at that time. I just don’t think he was prepared for that night. I felt like I was prepared for it, but I can’t go out and make magic happen. I knew that was a bad night when it was over. I knew it wasn’t our greatest moment. We got pulled into the office immediately and were told it wasn’t our best night [laughs]. I said, ‘Put me in the ring with anybody. That smell will go away real quick.’ The next person I think I worked with was Diamond Dallas Page. Me and Dallas, we went at it, but it wasn’t the greatest match in the world, but Dallas is a hard worker. We went out and had an okay match. For me, I had no thoughts that I would be there this long. That was not the plan, but I knew I was going to be a guy that was going to have a run in WWE and it was going to be a pretty good run.”

On never wanting to go to WWE: “No, I never wanted to go to WWE, I would rather have stayed in WCW forever and finished my career out there. But there again, when you get put in a situation, you’ve got to deal with it. I went from being a kid on the street that got locked up in prison, the first time being in jail. I’m going to tell you right now, if you don’t know how to deal with any situation you’re put in, you’re going to find life really, really hard. I always felt like, put me in a situation and I’ll figure out how to deal with it. Most of those times, I figured it out.”

